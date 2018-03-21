Khloe Kardashian is looking like one glamorous momma to be.

The expectant "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Instagram on March 21 to share a stunning image of herself wearing only black lace lingerie. Khloe holds her growing baby bump in the photo. The snap appears to be taken at an outdoor patio.

📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 21, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

In her caption, she merely named that photographer, Sasha Samsonova.

Khloe is reportedly only two weeks away from giving birth to her first child, a girl, with beau Tristan Thompson.

Khloe revealed the child's gender on a March 4 episode of the family's reality show. She later said on Twitter, "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess."

Clint Brewer / Splash News

Khloe's pregnancy was first reported in September 2017. She confirmed the news late last year on Instagram, sharing a black and white image of her and Tristan holding her belly.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along," she captioned the image. "He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!

"Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"