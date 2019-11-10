Tori Roloff is clapping back at hateful trolls on social media.

Pularazzi / Flightrisk / Chaos / BACKGRID / AKM-GSI

The "Little People, Big World" star, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared screenshots on Instagram on Nov. 9 of a private message she received from a follower.

"U look so bad, big face, mug everything. Try to care for yourself please," the troll wrote. "Like I said to u before, try to be healthy for ur family, now ur gonna have 2 kids, give them a good example."

Roloff commented indirectly to the troll, writing on her stories, "I usually do not respond to ridiculousness like this. But what in the actual heck. I cannot believe women talk to other women like this. Calling me fat and unhealthy is the most disgusting thing ever," the mom to son Jackson, 2, wrote. "Comparing me to others is so detrimental. If you want me to be healthy for my family, you should be lifting me up not tearing me down. [Get the f— out]. I'm pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be."

She followed up by explaining that she was sharing this post as a reminder for people to be kind to one another. "This account is meant to be a place of love and kindness," the 28-year-old explained. "For every terrible message I get I get 47293739 messages of love, I love my fans so much and I love sharing my life with you all. Just remember to be kind to one another. Always."

Roloff, who is expecting a baby girl, has been open about her body image struggles during this pregnancy.

"This pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last," she shared on Instagram in July. "Don't get me wrong-I've been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven't had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I've gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I've become a lot more insecure. [...] It's been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I've let my own body image issues get in the way."