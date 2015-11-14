It's the battle of the most beautiful Harry! And we've got to say -- this one would be a very tough call!

At the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 13, Prince Harry mingled with famous folk like Elton John, Kylie Minogue, and the men of One Direction. The 31-year-old Harry was the royal family's representative at the annual gala, after his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, were in attendance at the bash last year.

The other famous British Harry, 21-year-old Harry Styles, performed with his fellow One Direction band members, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, during the variety show. And the group had the chance to meet the fifth-in-line to the British throne that night.

While meeting the fellow, hunky Harry, Prince Harry reportedly teased the singer about his hair style, asking, "When was the last time you had a hair cut?"

The royal Harry has been sporting his own headline-making hair, a pretty impressive beard, and reporters later asked Harry Styles if he'd ever sport something like the Prince's facial hair.

"No, no I'm not growing any facial hair," the boy bander responded.

As for when that haircut might be?

"I'm not planning on it right now," Harry Styles shared. "At some point I'll be cutting it for charity."

The Nov. 13 event was also for a charitable cause, raising funds for the Royal Variety Charity, which helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the United Kingdom who are in need of aid.

So both Harry varities -- the Prince and Styles -- are not only gorgeous, but also charitable do-gooders? We're calling a draw for now!