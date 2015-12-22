Need one more reason to love Prince Harry in 2015?

Check out his Christmas card.

Merry Christmas from Prince Harry. He has chosen this photograph with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil for his Christmas card. Prince Harry considered it a great honour to meet Tom during the Battle of Britain flypast in September. It was one of his most memorable moments of 2015. #BoB75 #BattleofBritain Photo © Press Association

The redheaded royal shared this photo via Kensington Palace's Instagram account on Dec. 22 with the message, "Merry Christmas from Prince Harry."

The caption goes on to explain that the photo comes from a recent meeting Harry had with WW2 serviceman. "He has chosen this photograph with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil for his Christmas card," reads the post. "Prince Harry considered it a great honour to meet Tom during the Battle of Britain flypast in September. It was one of his most memorable moments of 2015."

Harry announced this past spring he planned to leave the army after ten years of service.

Looking ahead, he'll focus on his work with the Invictus Games, which brings wounded vets together for a Paralympic-style sports competition.