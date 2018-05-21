Prince William had the last laugh when newlywed brother Prince Harry left his evening wedding reception.

According to a new report from Britain's Mirror, William -- who served as Harry's best man when the new Duke of Sussex married Meghan Markle on May 19 -- arranged to have a ladder tied to the back of Harry and his bride's getaway car when the couple left their private evening reception at Frogmore House instead of the traditional stream of clattering cans.

REX/Shutterstock

"Harry and Meghan [left at] about midnight, shattered and madly in love," an insider told the Mirror the next day. "Apparently, Harry fell off a ladder recently while changing a light bulb for Meghan and hurt his arm. So Wills tied a ladder to the back of the car, which nearly floored a few people."

It's unclear if the car was the same silver-blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero convertible in which tux-clad Harry drove Meghan in her second wedding dress to Frogmore House from Windsor Castle after their lunchtime wedding reception. That vehicle, the palace explained, "was originally manufactured in 1968 and has since been converted to electric power."

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Frogmore House reception, which was hosted by Prince Charles for just 200 people, reportedly featured a sit-down dinner of organic fare that lasted from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

The Mirror reports that Harry requested a tiki-themed bar for the afterparty, which was attended by famous friends including Amal Clooney and husband George Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Meghan's "Suits" castmates, David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham and tennis great Serena Williams (who revealed on Instagram that she wore sneakers underneath the long floral Valentino gown she changed into for the nighttime soiree).

Late-night TV star and Tony winner James Corden is said to have served as a compère for the evening -- a fancy word for host.

Reports claim guests also enjoyed dirty burgers and drinks-of-the-world-themed cocktails including a rum-and-ginger beverage -- a nod to Harry's red hair -- dubbed the "When Harry met Meghan."

Harry and Meghan, who have delayed their honeymoon, will make their first public appearance as husband and wife at a Buckingham Palace garden party for his father, the Prince of Wales, on May 22.

The event is meant to be an early birthday celebration for Charles, who turns 70 in November. "The event will celebrate The Prince of Wales' patronages and military affiliations as well as others involved in charities supported by the prince," his website explains.