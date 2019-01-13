Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, have caught baby fever.

Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "Property Brothers" star are openly discussing expanding their family on social media.

The acknowledgment came after Joanna Gaines posted a picture of her 6-month-old son, Crew Gaines, sleeping in a striped onesie.

Drew commented, "I think it's time for the next size up." He then added that he's in the market for baby clothes.

"We'll be having kids soon, so I'll hit you up for hand me downs," he wrote.

The comment sent fans into a frenzy.

"@mrdrewscott you'd make a great dad," once person said, according to E! News. Another said, "Holy smokes!!! I can't wait to see you and Linda as parents."

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The former "Fixer Upper" star married Linda in Italy last May. Since then, they've spoken about being parents.

"We're excited to have kids," he told People magazine last year. "I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we're excited to start that chapter of our lives."

Drew's twin brother, Jonathan, is already excited to be an uncle, too.

"I couldn't think of two more wonderful people to be parents," he told People. "I'm waiting for the day that I hear the announcement that they're going to have kids. Wow, that'd mean I'm an uncle! That'll take some getting used to."