Lamar Odom has a long road to recovery in terms of his health, and now it looks like he could face another battle, a legal one.

On Nov. 16, the Nye County District Attorney told the Associated Press that the sheriff's office submitted the potential charge against the former NBA star last week. A prosecutor is now considering filing a count of unlawful use of cocaine or being under the influence of a controlled substance, a felony.

This isn't entirely unexpected. Shortly after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in October, the local sheriff said it was a "distinct possibility" that he could be charged if he lived, which at that time was very much in question.

The investigation is expected to last several weeks.

On Oct. 13, authorities took a blood sample from Lamar at a Las Vegas hospital to investigate a possible cocaine overdose.

It's likely Lamar has no idea that this could be coming down the pipeline for him. He still doesn't know why he's even still in the hospital to begin with, according to his estranged wife Khloe Kardashian.

"We tell him that he had a brain injury, but we can't tell him how that brain injury was caused, because that will set him back," Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres last week. "He never asks why he's here. He doesn't ask. He's really confused a lot -- sometimes he knows who the president is and his birthday, and sometimes he thinks he's 26, and I say I bet you wish you were 26, so do I!"

Multiple outlets have reported that Lamar has been unable to recognize many of the people closest to him.

It hasn't been all doom and gloom, though. Earlier this week Lamar got a visit from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as well as their daughter, North. The West's spent three hours with Lamar, and it's believed to be Kanye's first time visiting Lamar since his ordeal began.