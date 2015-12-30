Gift goals! Rapper Fabolous showed the world how the other side lives after gifting his 7-year-old son with two Rolex watches worth $34,000!

The rapper isn't afraid to flaunt his son's new bling either. Earlier this week, Fabolous took to Instagram to share a photo of his son Johan sporting one of his newest pricey pieces. In the snap, Johan "dabs," clearly showing the wristwatch that's costs about the same as a small SUV.

View this post on Instagram These kids wear crowns over here..Dab #PrinceJoso #YoungCorleone #TrueKingsRaiseNewKings A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Dec 25, 2015 at 5:21pm PST

"These kids wear crowns over here..Dab," Fabolous captioned the snap, using the hashtags "#PrinceJoso #YoungCorleone #TrueKingsRaiseNewKings"

The "Young'n" rapper "wanted the young king to know he has options," a spokesperson for Rafaello & Co. told Us Weekly. The spokesman said the rapper got the young tyke a $21,500 yellow gold Presidential Rolex with a diamond dial and yellow gold oyster bracelet band, as well as a $12,500 two-tone steel and yellow gold Datejust Rolex with a two-tone oyster bracelet band.

Fabolous also snagged a few Rolex watches for himself totaling $19,000.

They say you can't put a price on family… or can you?