Reese Witherspoon is being called a modern-day "Benjamin Button" after posting a 10-year-old photo of herself to Instagram.

On January 14, the "Big Little Lies" star participated in the viral "10 year" challenge in which social media users are encouraged to post a current photo of themselves next to a decade-old photo of themselves. The idea is to see how aging has changed you.

"Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge," Reese captioned her side by side.

Fans, however, seemed stunned, claiming the actress hasn't seemed to age whatsoever. Some said she's even managed to age backwards.

"You look EXACTLY the same! Beeeeeeautifullll," one person said.

One magazine wrote, "'Benjamin Button' remake starring Reese Witherspoon, coming to theaters in 2029." In "Benjamin Button," the lead character ages in reverse.

"Are you Dorian Gray?" one person asked, referring to the fictional character who keeps his youthfulness.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Many of Reese's 16 million Instagram followers were confused as to which photo was the current one, since she looked so flawless and youthful in both.

"Wait I'm confused..You're telling me these are 10 years apart? No frigging way!" one person wrote.

Another follower noted, "I seriously thought she is posting 2 pictures from this year. Lead us to that fountain of youth please."

Seriously Reese, what is your secret?