A week ago, police -- armed with a search warrant -- as well as fire trucks and ambulances swarmed Cher's Malibu mansion and arrested a man there in connection with a narcotics overdose.

Now new details have emerged on what cops found both on the man and inside his room.

DARREN PATEMAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the suspect, Donovan Ruiz, is the 23-year-old son of one of Cher's assistants, who lives on the property.

TMZ got a copy of a search warrant -- it was issued because authorities suspected Donovan was selling narcotics and had sold heroin to a Ventura County resident who overdosed and died earlier in the month. TMZ learned that police found a ton of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and .22 caliber bullets either on Donovan or in his room.

When officers searched his pants, TMZ reported, they allegedly discovered 1.3 grams of fentanyl powder, a Xanax pill, an unknown white pill, tin foil and a pink straw with brown residue.

Neil Mockford / Getty / GC Images

In his room, they allegedly turned up "16 yellow pills marked "215," two pink pills marked "K40," three Suboxone strips, four fentanyl patches, two boxes of .22 caliber ammunition and a Gucci box containing burnt foil and a straw," TMZ revealed.

Cher was not at home during the raid -- she's been on an international tour -- and has no involvement in the alleged crimes.

The reason cops made sure paramedics were also on-site during the raid is because there was a fear that the arrest -- Donovan was taken in on a felony charge for supplying narcotics to someone who dies -- might turn violent, TMZ added.

Universal/Photofest

Talk about bad timing: The raid made headlines one day before Cher released her 26th studio album (and first in five years), "Dancing Queen," a work of ABBA covers inspired by her appearance in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" this summer.