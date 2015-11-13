There's a sickness among the "Housewives" … or is there?

On the heels of the Brooks Ayers admitting he faked his cancer documents, doubt is starting to seep into the minds of some of the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as it pertains to Yolanda Foster's battle with Lyme Disease.

"Just how serious is it?" That's the question that's being asked.

"I think for a lot of people it's very confusing," cast member Kyle Richards told Entertainment Tonight. "A lot of the things she's gone through and the treatments she's done, for some of the cast members they were questioning exactly what she was doing and exactly how sick she was. It was not a good situation."

Kyle, apparently speaking for much of the cast, refused to get into much details but said that things don't seem totally on the up and up.

"Some things that came up made some of the Housewives question exactly what was really going on," she said.

A preview segment of the reality show shows co-stars Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle reading up on the symptoms of Munchausen syndrome, while hinting that Gigi and Bella's mother could be faking the illness for attention.

Yolanda has been battling Lyme Disease very publicly, often using social media to document the latest developments. In the same preview, Yolanda is seen sitting down with her children, telling them, "This is my will. And I just want you guys to take care of my mummy."