Rick Ross and his son's mother have settled a nasty child support fight that saw name calling and allegations of cash grabbing.

Rick and his baby mama Tia Kemp share a 12-year-old son, William Roberts III. For years, Tia has apparently tried to get an increase in her child support payments.

The Blast reported on June 25 that under the terms of the new settlement, Rick will now direct a confidential amount of money into Tia's bank account.

The battle between Rick and Tia has been intense for years. In 2007, she sued him for paternity. Finally, in 2010, they reached a confidential settlement over custody and support. Since then, though, Rick's finances have increased, prompting Tia to want more money. Tia claimed last year that she's been trying to get more child support from Rick since 2015, but he's allegedly refused to let her look into his finances.

In February, after she railed against Rick on Instagram, he asked for the court to order Tia to delete all social media posts about him and have her accounts suspended.

According to The Blast, the rapper accused his baby mama of being "upset that [Rick] will not cede to her financial demands so that she can live off of child support rather than obtain employment" and was "trying her case" to the media through "a series of vulgar tirades."

Rick has gone on to imply that this is nothing more than a cash grab, as he's claimed that Tia wants to utilize his child support payments to support her other kids and grandchildren from other relationships. In fact, up until this latest settlement, Rick was actually looking to have his monthly amount decreased, saying that his child support payments more than adequately met the needs of their son.