Rita Wilson is dropping bars while self-quarantining in Australia.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

On Sunday, the actress posted a video to Instagram that shows her rapping along to Naughty By Nature's 1992 hit "Hip Hop Hooray." Yes, while sitting in bed, she rapped every single word.

The hilarious (and skillful) video begins with the 63-year-old sitting in bed and pretending to read a book called Ender's Game. Soon, the music hits and Rita starts rapping.

"Quarantine Stir Crazy," she captioned the four-minute video. "See it to believe it."

Rita, along with her husband, Tom Hanks, were among the first celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus. Since then, the couple has been self-isolating in Australia, where they were when they got the test. Last week, Tom said he and Rita no longer have fevers, but they have a case of the "blahs."

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Based on her rapping, Rita seems to be feeling much better. The video also spurred a slew of celebrities to comment and applaud the actress.

"Yessssssss R Greeky!," Jennifer Aniston wrote. Kimberly Williams-Paisley said, "Looks like you're feeling good!!"

Kris Jenner said, "OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!!!!" Kim Kardashian added, "The best video EVER!!!!!!"

Now we know where Chet Hanks gets his skills.