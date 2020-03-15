On Wednesday, March 11, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared on Instagram that they had been diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In light of the news, a new report out of Australia says that those who were around Wilson just days before her diagnosis, are in self-isolation.

On Monday, March 9, Wilson appeared on Australia's "Today Show." The shows hosts, David Campbell and Belinda Russell, are self-isolating for at least two weeks after sitting down with the actress.

At first, Campbell said he was not worried, as when Wilson came in, she did not display symptoms, according to Channel Nine, where the show airs.

"She came in to the Today Show on Monday. She was delightful, really nice and she didn't show symptoms or anything," Campbell said. "She actually made a joke coming into the studio saying we shouldn't shake hands we should bump elbows … so we bumped elbows."

Campbell said they were together for 7-8 minutes and Wilson, who has been at an Australian hospital the past few days, did not seem to have a runny nose.

"Nine today has taken action in line with our crisis response plan around a visit to our studio by Ms. Rita Wilson on Monday this week, for an appearance on Today Extra with David Campbell and Belinda Russell," a spokesperson from Nine said. "Our actions are in line with the guidelines set out by the Government and Health Authorities. Those who were in prolonged contact with Ms Wilson have been tested and are self-isolating for 14 days. Our premises is currently being thoroughly cleaned in all areas she visited and we are encouraging our employees to monitor their health and practice good hygiene."