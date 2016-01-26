You can say this about Rob Kardashian: He sure is having fun with the dating rumors surrounding he and Blac Chyna, even joking that she's pregnant with his baby.

One day after Chyna sent the internet buzzing with a sweet post that appeared to be her and Rob, the reclusive reality star took to Instagram to fuel the fire in a humorous way.

Rob posted a meme of Chyna toting around a baby car seat. A message above it said, "Blac Chyna probably out shopping rite now as she plan to give birth to the only next generation of the Kardashian name! #Baby Kardashian."

Rob captioned the image with several black clovers. He also tagged Chyna in the post.

The post comes after Chyna posted a photo of a her being embraced by Rob.

"The beginning," she captioned the image, using an emoji of a clover, much like Rob did.

The potential coupling is somewhat strange considering the family dynamic. Chyna shares a son with Tyga, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend. She's also BFF's with Amber Rose, Kanye West's ex and longtime Kardashian family nemesis.

Rob and Chyna's hookup is fairly new, but they've been "inseparable" for nearly two weeks.

"They've been hanging out," the insider told Us Weekly of the pair. "Not sure what to call it yet, but they are hanging out" and are "seeing each other."

On Jan. 25, Tyga perhaps alluded to the new couple via Snapchat, uploading a video of himself shaving his head to Future's "Inside the Mattress." He nodded at a lyric that said, "I'm workin' everyday, craftin' I'm cool on her, I done had her."

Many think Khloe Kardashian surreptitiously blasted her brother on social media, too.

"You can do anything. But never go against the family," she tweeted, but later said it was aimed at a family member who backed out of her show, "Kocktails With Khloe." Soon after, though, she tweeted, "But hey, maybe my quote can go towards a few people today."

For one quick moment, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of a devil to Instagram, saying, "This is @robkardashian lol." She deleted it quickly after.

Kris Jenner, too, couldn't help to allude to the family drama, taking to Instagram to say that the day was "challenging."

"Had a challenging Monday and just walked in the door to this gorgeousness that put the biggest smile on my face and in my heart," she captioned the snap of white roses. "How lucky am I? Your friendship means the world @jeffleatham !! #mostbeautifulflowersever #breathtaking #friendship #love #family #gratefulheart."