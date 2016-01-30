Rob Kardashian just can't get enough of bad girl Blac Chyna …

Hours after her arrest on Jan. 29, Kardashian posted a screen grab of an intimate FaceTime session his new girlfriend on his Instagram. It's unclear whether or not the chat was pre-arrest or post-arrest -- but one thing is crystal clear: he's standing by his woman.

On Jan. 30, the 27-year-old video vixen's mugshot was released. In the shot she looks run down and out of it.

On Friday night, the former stripper was arrested taken into custody during a layover at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, TX., after allegedly being drunk and unruly on a flight. Chyna was en route to London.

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna was allegedly drinking, "getting drunk and becoming belligerent during a flight." The Austin Police Department confirmed that the model, "was removed from the plane and booked into jail for public intoxication with the possibility of additional charges being filed at a later date."

View this post on Instagram When Zaddy holds u down no matter what 😍☘ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 30, 2016 at 1:11am PST

In addition to those reports, Travis County jail records show that Chyna, whose legal name is Angela Renée White, was charged with public intoxication, as well as possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams. Sounds like things just went from bad to worse …

Despite the arrest, Chyna has apparently been released. According to the Daily News, Chyna was no longer listed as an inmate by 3:30 AM and she quickly posted a photo to her Instagram account that had the hashtag "#FreeChyna." Along with the image, Chyna wrote, "When Zaddy holds u down no matter what."

The outlet reports that her bail was set at $8,000.