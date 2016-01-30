Rob Kardashian just can't get enough of bad girl Blac Chyna …

Hours after her arrest on Jan. 29, Kardashian posted a screen grab of an intimate FaceTime session his new girlfriend on his Instagram. It's unclear whether or not the chat was pre-arrest or post-arrest -- but one thing is crystal clear: he's standing by his woman.

On Jan. 30, the 27-year-old video vixen's mugshot was released. In the shot she looks run down and out of it.

On Friday night, the former stripper was arrested taken into custody during a layover at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, TX., after allegedly being drunk and unruly on a flight. Chyna was en route to London.

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna was allegedly drinking, "getting drunk and becoming belligerent during a flight." The Austin Police Department confirmed that the model, "was removed from the plane and booked into jail for public intoxication with the possibility of additional charges being filed at a later date."

When Zaddy holds u down no matter what 😍☘

In addition to those reports, Travis County jail records show that Chyna, whose legal name is Angela Renée White, was charged with public intoxication, as well as possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams. Sounds like things just went from bad to worse …

Despite the arrest, Chyna has apparently been released. According to the Daily News, Chyna was no longer listed as an inmate by 3:30 AM and she quickly posted a photo to her Instagram account that had the hashtag "#FreeChyna." Along with the image, Chyna wrote, "When Zaddy holds u down no matter what."

The outlet reports that her bail was set at $8,000.