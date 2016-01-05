Rob Kardashian may have experienced a health set back, but at least there's a silver lining.

The former reality star was recently diagnosed with diabetes, after being rushed to the hospital with medical problems on Dec. 29, 2015. Rob was reportedly nearly in a diabetic coma at the time he was hospitalized, and was shocked by his diagnosis.

In the wake of the diagnosis, one company has reached out and made an offer to help Rob both medically and financially. TMZ is reporting that "Five Hour Diabetic," a company that focuses on developing specialized meal plans for those who suffer from type 2 diabetes, recently reached out to Rob about partnering up.

Their deal asks to use Rob for their social media and ad campaigns, in return for a $100,000 payday, profit sharing, and a lifetime membership that would include meals and medical consultations.

No word on whether or not Rob will be taking the company up on the offer, but it could be a win-win situation.