Rory Feek is trying to stay strong during his wife Joey's battle with terminal cancer -- but times are tough.

On Jan. 8, the country singer posted on his blog that now that the holidays are over Joey, 40, is "ready to come home" to Jesus.

The 49-year-old singer wrote on his personal blog, This Life I Live, "Her pain and discomfort has continued to increase daily and so has the morphine to help her be comfortable." Rory added, "The dosage she's needed to keep the pain away has quadrupled in the last four days. … I'd like to tell you that she's doing great and is going to beat this thing. But I can't."

Joey was diagnosed with cervical cancer back in 2014, but in October decided to stop any further treatment. since Joey decided to forgo any further treatment for her stage four cervical cancer back in October.

In this blog post, Rory continued, "Yesterday with tears in her eyes and mine, Joey held my hand and told me that she has been having serious talks with Jesus. She said she told him that if He's ready to take her … she's ready to come home."

The couple, who comprise the country duo Joey+Rory, were married in 2002 and had a baby girl named Indian in February 2014. The pair have openly chronicled their heart-wrenching struggles on social media.