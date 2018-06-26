Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's son Jack was spoiled rotten on his first birthday.

On June 25, the British model-actress, 31, took to her Instagram Story to share several photos from Jack's first birthday party. The sweet shots reveal not only his playful cake and enormous toy haul but offer a sneak peek into the beautiful Los Angeles home that Rosie shares with her English action-star fiance.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

She kicked things off with a photo of little Jack's adorable cake, a round confection decorated with fondant and icing helicopters, cars and a banner reading, "Jack is 1."

@rosiehw / Instagram

Decorations included giant round balloons anchored with colorful blue, red, yellow and white garlands, like this one floating inside the couple's wood-accented house.

@rosiehw / Instagram

Rosie -- who recently launched her own beauty website, Rose Inc. -- also shared images of her adorable son playing with some of his new toys and shared a video clip of him looking at a book featuring an illustration of a pink car as he made vroom-vroom noises.

@rosiehw / Instagram

Jack was gifted with some very fun products including a Melissa & Doug Dust! Sweep! Mop! set and Deluxe Art Easel, a kid-sized play kitchen and books, which were all on display along a white wall featuring a beautiful oversized photograph of swimmers in a clear blue sea.

In other snapshots, it appears that Jack also received kid-sized green Hunter rain boots, a pair of gray Adidas Gazelle sneakers and several brightly colored wooden toys including a xylophone, an abacus, stacking loops, a pull-toy and a colorful track on which to push his little cars.

@rosiehw / Instagram

Not seen in any of the photos? Jack's dad Jason, 50, though Rosie -- who also doesn't appear in the birthday party pics she posted -- did share an Instagram photo of the "Fast & Furious" franchise star on a walk with their son on Father's Day, proclaiming in the caption, "How is it even possible to love two people so much?! Happy Father's Day babe. I love you beyond words, seeing you as a Dad melts my heart every second of every day -- so lucky to be on this wild ride with you xxx."

In March, the former Victoria's Secret model opened up about motherhood in a cover story interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia. "I took a bit of time off and had my baby. I tried to take the time at home to enjoy those first special months with my family," she said, adding, "I have a wonderful personal life with lots of love and fun."

She explained that all her priorities had changed since she and longtime love Jason, who revealed their engagement in 2016, welcomed Jack. "The first thing in your mind before accepting a job is, what's right for my family? ... The new thing is getting used to having a lot of responsibilities in my personal life and career. When you have a baby, your whole life changes."

"I don't think there's any such thing as balance," Rosie confessed. "Something is always compromised. You can't have it all." Motherhood, she added, "has been the most humbling experience of my life."