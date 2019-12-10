Salt-N-Pepa's longtime manager Tommaso Giuseppe has split with the group over a "difference in views."

The split comes after he managed the group during their performances on New Kids on the Block's 2019 Mixtape Tour.

"I have worked really hard for the brand during my time working with Salt N Pepa …" he said in a statement, per Page Six. "At the time of my decision, the team and I had a difference in views and therefore, we have determined it is mutually beneficial that I pursue other projects. I was allowed to relinquish my duties with the group."

Tommaso had never traveled outside of New York City when she began working with the women, which included Sandra "Pepa" Denton, Cheryl "Salt" James and formerly DJ Spinderella.

"We had a lot of fun and great memories together," he added. "Regardless of my decision to leave, I will always cherish them."

It has been a bumpy road for the legendary hip hop duo of late, as they kicked Spinderella out of the group earlier this year.

"I'm deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour," Spinderella wrote on Instagram in May. "Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a 'termination' email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group."

Over the summer, Spin sued the duo for fraud and breach of contract, saying she's been getting financially shafted for 20 years. The lawsuit was moved to mediation. The disgruntled DJ is also suing for trademark infringement, alleging that Salt-N-Pepa continue to use her to promote performances.