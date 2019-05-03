On Thursday night, Salt-N-Pepa took the stage to kick off the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour, but the group's longtime deejay, Spinderella, wasn't there — She's been kicked out of the iconic group.

Roger Kisby / Getty Images

Just before the concert, DJ Spinderella, who had been with the Grammy-winning group since 1987, shocked her fans when she said she was quietly shown her walking papers four months ago via email.

"I'm deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour," she wrote on Instagram. "Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a 'termination' email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group."

Clearly feeling blindsided, she went on to accuse the "Push It" singers of "misleading fans."

"It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention," she said. "Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I've taken it upon myself to let everyone know. I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticketholders, and others who -- based on all the advertising -- were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio.

"So, I'm making it clear now. Please know you will have the opportunity to see me this summer in many other projects and activities I'll be participating in and I look forward to seeing you all then."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Throughout their career, Salt-N-Pepa, featuring Spinderella, has become one of the top-selling female rap acts of all time, having sold 15 million records worldwide.

Spinderella performed with the duo as part of a Las Vegas residency late last year, but she was noticeably MIA from a February performance at the inaugural KAABOO Caymen, despite being promoted as part of the bill. No explanation for her absence was given.