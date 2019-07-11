Salt-N-Pepa's former DJ, Spinderella, is suing the duo for fraud and breach of contract, claiming the famous twosome has been scamming her out of millions of dollars for decades.

TMZ obtained the lawsuit in which the DJ says she's been getting financially shafted for 20 years.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Spin claims she started being financially phased out in 1999 when the legendary group released its "Best Of" album. She said she was promised a third of the royalties from the album, but never got it, despise getting a phone calling indicating she was getting $125,000.

She also alleges that she was excluded from Salt-N-Pepa's VH1 TV show that was based on the group's history. She claims she was promised one third of the group's fee for the show, but got way less than that.

The pile on continued, as the disgruntled DJ added that she got no compensation for her appearance with the duo at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Further, TMZ said Spin was shocked to find out that the twosome had been paid more than $600,000 in royalties over the past decade. Spin says she hasn't received any royalty money.

In addition to breach of contract, Spin is suing for trademark infringement, alleging that Salt-N-Pepa continue to use her to promote performances.

Roger Kisby / Getty Images

Spinderella's fallout with the group has been ugly.

In May, she revealed that she's been kicked out of the group via email earlier in the year.

"I'm deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour," she wrote on Instagram. "Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a 'termination' email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group."

Getty Images North America

Clearly feeling blindsided, she went on to accuse the "Push It" singers of "misleading fans."

"I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticketholders, and others who -- based on all the advertising -- were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio," she added.

Throughout their career, Salt-N-Pepa, featuring Spinderella, has become one of the top-selling female rap acts of all time, having sold 15 million records worldwide.