Sam Hunt is apologizing to his fans following his arrest earlier this week for allegedly driving under the influence.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend's show in downtown Nashville," he tweeted on Friday afternoon. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it."

The country star added, "It won't happen again."

Sam was arrested in the early morning hours of Nov. 21 after police nabbed him for driving the wrong way down a road.

WKRN-TV said the country singer was swerving in and out of his lane and smelled of alcohol when he was pulled over. Police said that Sam even handed them a credit card and passport when they asked for his driver's license. TMZ claimed Sam's ID was "openly sitting on his lap" while he searched for it.

There were two empty beer cans near the "Body Like a Back Road" singer, WKRN-TV said, and a field sobriety test discovered that Sam, 34, had a blood alcohol level of .173, more than twice the legal limit.

He was reportedly charged with driving under the influence and possessing an open container.

He has a court date set for Jan. 17.