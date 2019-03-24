Sarah Hyland is leaning on her boyfriend, Wells Adams, following her recent hospitalization.

On Saturday, the "Modern Family" actress posted a video to her Instagram Story looking fairly worse for wear.

"I'm still sick, I just want to be better," she said while she continues to recover from pink eye and a respiratory infection.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Sarah also shared a video of her cuddled up next to Wells while he napped.

The actress is very active on her Instagram Story and revealed her symptoms earlier this week.

"When you stressed from having pink eye and a viral respiratory infection so yo #endo decides to kick down the door and say HELLO," she captioned her selfie on her Instagram story, which she took from the hospital bed.

Sarah is no stranger to health issues. Last year she revealed that she had undergone a second kidney transplant after her body rejected one that she previously got from her father.

"When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does," she told Self. "For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad."

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

Speaking of Wells, she told Self, "He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."