Annie Murphy didn't even have $5 to her name before landing her role on "Schitt's Creek."

My, oh my, how things have changed.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The actress spoke to Kelly Clarkson about the trying days that occurred before landing her "Schitt's Creek" audition, saying she was literally hours away from quitting acting.

"Just before Schitt's Creek, things were quite bleak," she says. "My house had just burnt down, I had like, $3 in my bank account, I hadn't worked in close to two years. And I had just blown my very first screen test — like blown it, blown it, blown it, blown it."

She continued, "I found myself crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very snotty cry, and the universe was like, 'Don't do this anymore. This is not for you! But then, two days later, I got the audition for 'Schitt's Creek.'"

The binge-worthy show, in which Annje plays Alexis Rose, was created by Dan and Eugene Levy in 2014. The sitcom initially aired in Canada and later on Pop TV in the U.S. In 2017, it began streaming on Netflix and became a massive commercial success.

The show is in its sixth and final season.