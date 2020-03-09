Scott Disick is using his clothing to send a message about coronavirus… and he's cashing in, too.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

With the coronavirus outbreak continuing to wreak havoc throughout the world, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and Talentless clothing creator pushed out an apparel line of shirts and hoodies that read "PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS" in bold type.

The merchandise is selling incredibly well, the Talentless Instagram page claimed, adding that they are nearly sold out. The shirts are selling for $49, while the hoodies go for $129.

The reality TV star first revealed the new hygiene-focused apparel on the Talentless Instagram page on March 6.

Scott, whom pop culture junkies sometimes refer to as the "lord," later posted a photo of himself wearing a hoodie.

"You can thank the LORD & @talentless later, and for the love of god just WASH YOUR HANDS!" he wrote on his personal Instagram on March 7.

Over the weekend, several members of the Kardashian clan posted photos to their Instagram Stories while wearing the new clothing line.

The World Health Organization reports that over 110,000 people have been infected with the disease worldwide, and more than 3,800 people have died because of it.

One of the best ways to prevent the disease, experts say, is to be diligent about washing your hands.