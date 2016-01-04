Scott Disick's children are keeping him alive in every sense of the word.

On the newest episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the troubled reality star admitted that he had "addiction issues" and was incredibly unhappy with the way his life has turned out recently.

"I've never been as unhappy in my life," he told Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West in the tear-filled talk. In fact, he was so unhappy at the time of the filming that he contemplated suicide.

"If I didn't have those kids, I would kill myself," he said, referencing Mason, Penelope and Reign, adding, "but I have them and I'm gonna be here and I'm gonna make it right for them."

Scott's troubles have been well documented both in media and on the show. Late last year he spent over a month in rehab to try and sort out his demons.

"I understand I need to help myself way before I can help [Kourtney] or my kids or whatever," he said, "but it's just been a really hard time going from having all of you guys to having nobody."

He continued, "You guys really did so much for me for so may years it kills me to the point that I can't make it up."