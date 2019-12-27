Warning! These photos of Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe's sons meeting their newborn baby sister will seriously melt your heart into tiny little pieces.

@ catherinegiudici / Instagram

"The Bachelor" husband and wife, who welcomed their third child and first daughter on Dec. 23, captured the heartwarming introduction between little Mia and their boys, Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 1, at the hospital.

"They love her," Sean captioned an Instagram photo of his kiddos (in precious matching onesies) meeting for the first time on Dec. 26. "And like her daddy, she's unsure about them."

The reality-TV couple opted not to find out their baby's gender until birth though they'd both been hoping for a girl. And Sean was clearly thrilled when their daughter was finally born.

"I've always wanted a daddy's girl and now I've got her," he gushed. "Mia is healthy, mama is doing great, and God is so good!"

But he was especially proud of how well his boys took to the baby, sharing another shot of his eldest, Samuel, holding Mia with a bit of help from a nursing pillow.

"He's a natural," the ecstatic dad wrote.

Catherine was a little nervous about having three kids so close in age after unexpectedly finding out she was pregnant again.

"It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family," she told People mag of the surprise baby news back in June. "This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we're excited."

But its obvious that she's over the moon with their new addition now, posting a sweet family photo cradling all of her kids on Christmas Day.

"We were all on Santa's Nice List this year," she captioned the shot with hubby Sean smiling from ear to ear next to his growing brood.

Sean fell hard for Catherine on season 17 of "The Bachelor." After giving her his final rose and proposing, they had a fairytale wedding on live television in 2014.