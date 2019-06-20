Back in March, law enforcement apprehended a man who'd repeatedly stalked model Kendall Jenner. Earlier this month, the guy was deported to his native Canada.

Rodin Banica/REX/Shutterstock

But now comes frightening news: The man who twice showed up at Kendall's Los Angeles-area home before he was finally taken into custody this spring has now gone missing, TMZ reports.

The whereabouts of John Ford, a 38-year-old Canadian citizen, are currently unknown and authorities fear he could be trying to get back to America and to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

TMZ reports that it's learned that the guy's family members in Toronto, who were reportedly tasked with keeping tabs on him, can't locate him. And law enforcement hasn't had contact with him since they delivered him to the Toronto airport.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

TMZ explains that sources have said the model -- who has a five-year restraining order against the man -- and her security team are now "on high alert and prepared to act if need be," the site writes. Though it would be "near impossible" for the alleged stalker to get back into America through a border checkpoint since law enforcement has been alerted, TMZ adds, "if he attempts to get in illegally ... all bets are off."

Kendall's alleged stalker first came to the United States in early 2018 on a visa that allowed him to stay in the country for no longer than six months. Last fall, the man was arrested after he showed up at Kendall's front door inside her gated community. He was put on a 5150 psychiatric hold while in custody and charged with criminal trespass as well as violating a protective order.

He also allegedly climbed onto a "mountainside" in the back of Kendall's neighborhood to access her property. He was successful and actually hung out by her pool before disappearing.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Law enforcement eventually found him in a New Mexico hotel in March. He was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

"This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime," an ICE spokesman told TMZ at the time. "Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn't escalate to become a tragedy."

In early June, TMZ reported that the man was escorted by officers from El Paso, Texas, to the Houston airport and flown out of the United States to his native Ontario.