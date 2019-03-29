Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker shouldn't be a problem anymore for her anymore — it's likely that he'll be deported back to Canada, as he's in the United States illegally.

John Ford, a Canadian citizen, first came to the United States a year ago via a visa that allowed him to stay in the country for no longer than six months. Law enforcement had been on the hunt for John, and found him earlier this week in a New Mexico hotel.

He is now in ICE custody and awaiting a deportation hearing.

Authorities are saying that his arrest couldn't have come at a better time, as there was a worry that he could inflict violence on Kendall if he remained at large.

"This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime," an ICE spokesman told TMZ. "Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn't escalate to become a tragedy."

Last fall, John was arrested after he showed up to Kendall's front door inside her gated community. A week prior, John allegedly climbed over a "mountainside" in the back of Kendall's complex to access her property, as well. He was even successful and actually hung out by her pool before security chased him away.

Kendall blasted media outlets afterward for their coverage of her stalker.

Kendall's family is thrilled with John's capture.

"We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man's apprehension," the family said in a statement. "His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall's life, but the entire family's sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall's safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind."