Kendall Jenner can rest a little easier today after her alleged stalker — the same one who scaled "a mountainside" to gain access to her property — has been deported to Canada.

According to TMZ, John Ford was reportedly escorted by officers from El Paso, Texas, to the Houston airport and flown out of the United States to his native Ontario, Canada.

Rodin Banica/REX/Shutterstock

John had been in the U.S. on an expired visitor visa and was in the country illegally. He was arrested in March and has been in ICE custody ever since.

The deportation is music to Kendall's ears, as authorities felt that John could become violent.

At the time of his arrest, an ICE spokesman told TMZ, "This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime. Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn't escalate to become a tragedy."

WireImage

Last fall, John terrified Kendall after he reportedly showed up to Kendall's front door inside her gated community. A week prior, John allegedly climbed over a "mountainside" in the back of Kendall's complex to access her property, as well. He was even successful and actually hung out by her pool before security chased him away.

Kendall blasted media outlets afterward for their coverage of her stalker.

Kendall's family was thrilled with John's capture in March, so they're likely elated today.

"We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man's apprehension," the family said in a statement in the spring. "His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall's life, but the entire family's sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall's safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind."