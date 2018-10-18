Kim Zolciak-Biermann is unrecognizable in Ariana's birthday throwback pic, plus more news

Is that you, Kim?!

What a difference 17 years makes! Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrated her daughter, Ariana Biermann's birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 17, by posting some throwback pics on Instagram. And as the Daily Mail points out, it's not just Ariana who's changed over nearly two decades. (Kim has been open about some of the plastic surgery she's had through the years, including a tummy tuck and breast augmentation, though she's long denied having had work done to her nose.) Wearing a sunny smile as she cradles her then-baby girl, Kim looks lovely, if unrecognizable, in the photo. "Happy Birthday to my angel @arianabiermann 17 on the 17th!!" she captioned the sweet shot. "I honestly wonder where the time went!? How has it been 17 yrs? I am so incredibly proud of you Ariana." Joking about the time Ariana was caught on security cameras sneaking out of the house -- a moment the family documented on their show, "Don't Be Tardy" -- Kim continued: "You have gone from sneaking out and sneaking sweets to being too damn honest lol and drinking celery juice! All jokes aside THANK YOU for choosing me to me your mom! I Never knew how we were going to get through our days 17 yrs ago and someone we managed." She ended the caption by telling her daughter, "You will always be my strength! Love you far beyond words!!!!!!!!"

