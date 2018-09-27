It's a blast from the past -- and a peek at the future!

Thirty-four years after Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton made the 1984 movie "The Terminator," the action star-politician, 71, posted incredible then-and-now photos on Instagram to celebrate Linda's 62nd birthday on Sept. 26.

Kurt Krieger / Corbis via Getty Images

"Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Hamilton. One of my favorite co-stars, a true bada--, and a wonderful human being. I'm pumped to be back together again," he captioned the mashup, which features a photo of them when they made "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" in 1991 next to a photo of them on the set of the untitled "Terminator 6" film, which is currently shooting in Europe.

The "T6" reboot, which is being directed by "Deadpool" director Tim Miller, will hit theaters on Nov. 15, 2019.

Though it might seem strange that Linda's back as Sarah Connor considering that her character was killed off in 2003's "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," never fear.

Producer James Cameron (who was once married to Linda, with whom he shares 25-year-old daughter Josephine) told The Hollywood Reporter that the new movie will be a direct sequel to "Terminator 2: Judgement Day."

SNAP / REX / Shutterstock; Moviestore / REX / Shutterstock / .

"This is a continuation of the story from 'Terminator 1' and 'Terminator 2,'" he said. "And we're pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse."

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

"T6" started filming in July in Spain and Budapest. It will also star Gabriel Luna as a new Terminator. Mackenzie Davis plays a soldier-assassin from the future and Natalia Reyes plays a young woman from a working-class neighborhood in Mexico City. Diego Boneta also has a key role.