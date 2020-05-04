Unlike many politicians, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer can take a joke.

After "Saturday Night Live" cast member Cecily Strong spoofed the political leader in a late-April solo sketch about a hot-button issue -- the state's increasingly controversial coronavirus stay-home orders -- the Democrat governor sent the comedian a care package!

Governor Whitmer found a playful way to point out her one gripe -- that Cecily, who delivered the sketch wearing a brown wig and speaking in a Michigan accent, was drinking a Labatt Blue beer, which is a brand from our neighbors to the north.

"We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer!" the politician told Fox 2 Detroit news, as reported by People magazine.

"Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan ❤️💙❤️ Thank you @gewhitmer !!!" Cecily captioned a photo of the goodies she found inside the swag box -- including stickers, posters, glasses, coasters and, of course, Michigan-brewed beers. "Honestly, this blew me away! And thank you @sudigreen and @frangillespie for always writing wonderful funny pieces. I'm sorry I can't share with you in person, so cheers to you from afar!"

The sketch Cecily delivered during the second at-home episode of "SNL" on April 25 was posted on NBC's "SNL" YouTube Channel and Cecily's Instagram page, as it was cut from the broadcast because of time. "Gov Whitmer address cut fer tahm," Cecily captioned the full sketch, which can be seen here and below.

Cecily also posted a funny "companion piece" video on Instagram, which commenters loved, even if many also took issue with her drinking the Canadian beer in it too rather than a Michigan craft beer.

"Everyone was bummed you weren't drinking a Michigan Craft beer but the accent was 💯 ," wrote one commenter. "To be fair my michigan born and raise father drinks Labatts. Great work!! 😆," wrote another. Added another, "This made my whole entire night. As a Michigander, this was accurate and IM LIVING FOR IT."