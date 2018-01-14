They got it from their papas!

James Marsden's son Jack Marsden, 16, and Pierce Brosnan's son Paris Brosnan, 16, made their Dolce & Gabbana catwalk debuts during Milan Fashion Week on Jan. 13.

Rex / Shutterstock; Marco Erba / SGP / Rex / Shutterstock

"Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today! 🕺🍾," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of his son with ex-wife Lisa Linde. "Thank you Domenico and Stefano for having us! #proudpapa."

James watched from the audience, as did "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington and English singer-actress Pixie Lott.

Pierce and wife Keely Shaye Smith's son, Paris -- who's signed to Next Models -- also hit the catwalk wearing a baseball-inspired design as well as a hot pink embroidered jacket, bow tie and slippers.

REX/Shutterstock

According to DailyMail.com, he's following in his big brother's footsteps: Sibling Dylan Brosnan, 20, made his modeling debut in 2014 for Saint Laurent Men's Permanent Collection.

But they weren't the only celebrity spawn to grace the catwalk.

Jude Law and Sadie Frost's son, Rafferty Law, 21 (pictured), as well as Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani's son, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, 22, were among the male models working the brand's shows on Jan. 13.

Carmine Conte/REX/Shutterstock

Diddy's son Christian Combs, 19 (pictured), also walked for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week over the weekend, as did Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Dylan Jagger Lee, 20.

Singer Austin Mahone, 21, social media star Cameron Dallas, 23, and singer-actor Ross Lynch, 22, were also models for a day on Jan. 13.