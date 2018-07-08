Maisie Williams has just wrapped the final season of "Game of Thrones," and her bloody farewell post has fans of the hit HBO series excited -- and vexed.

HBO/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

On July 7, the British actress -- who plays Aria Stark on the Emmy-winning show, which was primarily shot in Northern Ireland -- shared a snapshot of herself wearing white sneakers splattered with blood.

She captioned the pic, "goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i've had. here's to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep."

Fans focused on the hashtag #LastWomanStanding want to know if it could be a clue about how the series will end when it returns for its final season in 2019. Does it mean Arya could be the last character to survive? The character who takes the Iron Throne? Or is she simply the last actress to wrap her scenes?

Maisie's not the only "GoT" cast member to spark speculation with her farewell to the show.

In June, on-screen sister (and real-life best friend) Sophie Turner -- who plays Sansa Stark -- had fans wound up after tattoo artist Lauren Winzer posted a photo on Instagram revealing some new ink she'd given Sophie: a direwolf sigil with the phrase "The pack survives." Many fans who saw it wondered if it meant that the remaining members of the Stark family would survive the eighth and final season.

Days later during a visit to James Corden's late-night show, Sophie explained that it was not a spoiler but simply part of a line she delivered in an earlier season that still resonates with her: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives."

"It's just a quote from last season," she said. "Everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it's just a moral that I like to live by."

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the hit series, posted an Instagram farewell on June 17. She captioned a selfie that shows her lying atop grass and flowers, "Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade. It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing #💔 #lastseasonitis."