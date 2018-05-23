In the days following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beautiful royal wedding, stories about the new Duke of Sussex's family members who were guests at the May 19 nuptials made headlines.

Social media was particularly excited to see photos of Harry's first cousin on his late mother Princess Diana's side, handsome 24-year-old Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, the son of Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer. He attended the wedding with sisters Eliza Spencer (left) and Kitty Spencer (right) and mom Victoria Aitken.

But two other hot relatives -- Harry's second cousins Samuel and Arthur Chatto, the grandsons of the late Princess Margaret and her ex-husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon -- were also there and nearly slipped under the radar.

Arthur, 19, first made headlines in 2017 when he posted a shiftless Instagram selfie showing off his ripped bod. At the royal wedding, however, he was fully clothed in a sharp morning suit, which he can be seen wearing in this Instagram photo in which he posed alongside his equally handsome brother, Samuel, 21 (left) and parents, painter Lady Sarah Chatto (nee Armstrong-Jones), 54, and her husband, artist and former actor Daniel Chatto, 61.

"Many congratulations to Harry and Meghan. Wishing you all our love in the future," Arthur (second from right) captioned the snapshot.

Samuel posted a pic with his little brother following the royal wedding, captioning it, "The wedding yesterday was so full of love and warmth and joy !! I wish Meghan and Harry a lifetime of happiness and also want to share some of the sweet love I gathered up inside me with all of you !! So tag someone you 💓love💓 (romantic or pl[a]tonic) and let them know why they're special ✨ I'll go first: @artchatto I love you bro (and I'm not just saying that cos you're so big you could squish me 😬) Love, Sam x #LETTHELOVEFLOW #ALLYOUNEEDISLOVE #LOVEABOVEALL."

Arthur is 24th in line to the British throne while Samuel is 23rd in line (Queen Elizabeth II is their great-aunt).

While Samuel, a student at Edinburg University in Scotland, is a fan of crafting pottery -- "I spent the day in my happiest place - throwing pots in the sunshine" he captioned a photo of himself at a potter's wheel on May 3 -- Arthur is on a military track much like cousin Harry. Art graduated from the Combined Cadet Force at Eton College in 2017 and is now at the same university as his brother.

Arthur often posts shirtless photos of himself on Instagram.

He also shares snapshots from his adventures -- he loves to mountain climb, ice-hole dive and play the bagpipes as well as do military training.