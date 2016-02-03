Selena Gomez cares about Justin Bieber but she's 'done,' plus more news
Selena Gomez 'can't do' the Justin Bieber thing 'anymore'
Don't get too used to following Selena Gomez on social media. "In a few years, I'll give all of it up," she tells W in the magazine's March cover story. "I'm utilizing social media right now because of my age and because, to be honest, everybody else in the world was talking about me, so I wanted a f------ say." What they were talking about, of course, was her high-profile, on-off relationship with Justin Bieber -- whose arms she doesn't plan to return to. "I'm so exhausted," says the 23-year-old. "I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can't do it anymore." Selena also opens up about her relationship with former Disney cohort Miley Cyrus, clarifying that rumors of a feud were unfounded. They simply "liked the same guy when we were 16," she said, referring to Nick Jonas. Nearly a decade later, Selena says she's a fan of Miley's music (whether or not Miley feels the same) and the past is the past. "We are now completely settled in our own lives."
RELATED: Selena's highs and lows
Selena Gomez 'can't do' the Justin Bieber thing 'anymore'
Don't get too used to following Selena Gomez on social media. "In a few years, I'll give all of it up," she tells W in the magazine's March cover story. "I'm utilizing social media right now because of my age and because, to be honest, everybody else in the world was talking about me, so I wanted a f------ say." What they were talking about, of course, was her high-profile, on-off relationship with Justin Bieber -- whose arms she doesn't plan to return to. "I'm so exhausted," says the 23-year-old. "I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can't do it anymore." Selena also opens up about her relationship with former Disney cohort Miley Cyrus, clarifying that rumors of a feud were unfounded. They simply "liked the same guy when we were 16," she said, referring to Nick Jonas. Nearly a decade later, Selena says she's a fan of Miley's music (whether or not Miley feels the same) and the past is the past. "We are now completely settled in our own lives."
RELATED: Selena's highs and lows