A sexual assault lawsuit against Russell Simmons has been dismissed.

TMZ reported the hip hop mogul will avoid court in his lawsuit with a woman named Jennifer Jarosik. On April 25, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, which typically means that there was a financial settlement. Jennifer cannot refile.

Jennifer claimed that Russell sexually assaulted her in 2016 after she refused his advances. She was seeking more than $5 million in punitive damages.

Russell vehemently denied sexually assaulting Jennifer, saying the lawsuit was nothing more than a cash grab.

In a court filing earlier this month, Russell said he and Jennifer had a casual relationship for over a decade and occasionally had sex, but was adamant that it was always consensual. He even said that she often sent him affectionate texts after the alleged incident and even supposedly sent nude photos of herself.

Russell's lawyer said in court documents that "only after hearing that women were able to recover money for real abuse by sexual predators, did Ms. Jarosik decide to see if she could extract large amounts of money" from him.

Many women have accused Russell of varying forms of sexual misconduct.

In March he said, "I vehemently deny all the allegations made against me. They have shocked me to my core as I have never been abusive or violent in any way in my relations with women. I have submitted myself to multiple lie detector tests."

He continued, "I denied forced sex and sexual harassment allegations brought against me in each test; I also answered no to the question, 'Have you ever physically forced any woman to have sexual intercourse?' I passed all of the lie detector tests."