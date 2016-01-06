If you ever wondered how the ladies from "The Talk" would handle a party crasher, now we know.

The ladies of "The Talk" were onstage accepting the award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team during the People's Choice Awards, when a stranger ambushed the stage.

The man ran up to the stage while Sara Gilbert was thanking the fans for their award, took the microphone and said, "Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman."

Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood swiftly took matters into their own hands.

Sheryl shoved him out of the way and made a reference to the latest Miss Universe gaff, saying "You ain't gonna pull no Steve Harvey up in here!"

Sharon served as her backup, forcefully kicking the man twice.

Finally security made their way to the stage and took control of the situation.

Fun fact: The party crasher, who has now been identified as Zacari Nicasio, is also the same guy who crashed Kris Jenner's 60th birthday back in November.