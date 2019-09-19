Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sharon Osbourne laid into fellow talk show host Wendy Williams for her conspiracy theory that Christie Brinkley faked her wrist injury on "Dancing With The Stars."

"I have to go in on Wendy on this because not so long ago, Wendy was not in a very good place," Sharon said on "The Talk" on Thursday, referring to her divorce and admission that she was living in a sober house. "She had so many well wishes from other people that she had run over the coals, so to speak. And everyone was behind her, wishing her well, sending out positive vibes.

"Why is it, no matter what this woman goes through in her life, her ups and downs, which we all do, but obviously hers were more public," Sharon continued, "and the thing is nobody gave her a hard time. It was just love, support to her."

Sharon, 66, insinuated that Wendy doesn't do the same for others when they're down, citing Christie's injury.

"Why does she have to be so mean?," Sharon wondered. "What is it within you that is so dark that you can't seem to get it out when the world shows you love and wishes you well on the rest of your journey of your life, you are so dark inside, so mean constantly."

The former "Osbournes" reality TV star said she feels bad for Wendy and people who, according to her, "have this anger, this nastiness inside them."

Christie later appeared on "The Talk" and addressed the host of "The Wendy Williams Show."

"[Wendy] started this rumor, which was stunning to me, because I had been on her show a few times and, for some reason, she liked me, and she would call on me and support on her in tough times," Christie said. "I thought it was a mistake when someone told me this [Wendy starting rumor]."

Asked what she wants to say to Wendy now, Christie said, "It's so much more fun to be kind. Try it. I say it to all the people — it can't feel good to try and hurt other people. If it feels good, something is seriously wrong. Love more - especially now."