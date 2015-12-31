Not everyone likes a snow-filled vacation during the holiday season -- some like to take a break on the beach! "Pretty Little Liars" star Shay Mitchell decided to have some fun in the sun in Jamaica for her holiday vacation.

The 28-year-old used Airbnb to find a luxury $10K-a-night, five-bedroom villa, complete with a spa and full staff in Saint Ann Parish, Jamaica. The estate was situated near the iconic James Bond Beach. The beach is famous for Ursula Andress' iconic bikini scene in the original 1962 Bond film "Dr. No."

The Canadian actress slipped into a number of bikinis and swimsuits to frolic on the Jamaican beach. Mitchell is pictured in a blue bikini, a colorful monokini and a tiny yellow number.

When she wasn't getting down in the sand, the ABC Family star and her pals enjoyed local cuisine, shopping at the farmers' market and seeing the sights.