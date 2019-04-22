Simon Cowell will apparently go anywhere to find talent… and we mean anywhere!

On Monday, the "X Factor" judge tweeted that he's launching a new talent show in the uninhabited continent of Antarctica.

"I've set up talent shows all over the world. But until now, one place was missing," he tweeted. "I am very excited to tell you that we are finally expanding into Antarctica…"

His tweet was accompanied by a short video of a snowy mountain being illuminated by stage lights. The words "Take the state Antarctica" appeared.

Many fans were understandably confused, since no one lives on the continent other than temporary researchers.

"Is it April 1st," one person wondered.

"I'm so confused... but if watching this show means I get to see cute penguins and seals I'm down to watch it," another Twitter user said.

One person wrote, "Might as well do the moon while you're at it."

Before his apparent Antarctica venture, Simon will gear up for his upcoming celebrity edition of "The X Factor." There will also be an all-star edition of "X Factor" coming out, wherein the show reportedly wants to lure back previous stars who have broken into the mainstream, such as Leona Lewis and Fleur East.

He recently told The Mirror, "In the same way Pete Waterman made Kylie [Minogue] and Jason [Donovan] musical stars, and what I did with Robson and Jerome, I'd like to think through the process we'll find someone who can sell records rather than just doing the show as a stunt."