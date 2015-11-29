Never change Snooki!

It's been one year since MTV star Snooki tied the knot with her man, Jionni LaValle, in a lavish Great Gatsby themed wedding in New Jersey.

On Nov. 30, Snooki took to Instagram to share a wedding photo along with a message to her beloved that was equal parts funny and serious.

"Happy one year anniversary to this amazing man I call my husband," the 28-year-old reality star said below her photo of the couple's first dance. "This time last year we were getting ready to exchange vows and promise ourselves to each other for eternity… I can still say a year later I'm still madly in love with you and more! You're my best friend and my soulmate and even though I want to fight you half the time because you get on my nerves (and vice versa I'm sure), I wouldn't want to kill or be annoyed by another man but you. LOVE YOU forever and let's make it to 50 years and beyond together! I wanna grow old with you and piss you off everyday."

Even though it's only been a year since they got hitched, it hasn't been totally smooth sailing for the couple. Earlier this year, Jionni's email was connected to an account on Ashley Madison, the famous cheating website.

Snooki, however, stood by her man and didn't believe a word about any of the rumors. In fact, she's vehemently denied Jionni's involvement in the website.

"I'm lucky if he knows how to even use a computer, yet go on Ashley Madison to cheat on me," Snooki candidly explained earlier this year. "It's so stupid, and we honestly think, like, someone is trying to f--- with us because this isn't the first story that Jionni's been cheating on me. But all these stories never have evidence. There's never a photo, there's never text messages, there's nothing."

We're happy to see these two have moved forward and continue to focus on each other and their two kids: Lorenzo, 2, Giovanna Marie, 15 months.