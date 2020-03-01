Snoop Dogg is getting a good laugh out of Oprah Winfrey's misfortune.

On Saturday, the TV maven tripped and fell on stage while ironically speaking about balance. She was unharmed and blamed the mishap on her shoes.

After the fall, 50 Cent cracked a joke, commenting, "Michael Jackson's ghost trip her?"

Snoop added, "Michael and Kobe blew a gust of wind. Balance."

The "Gin and Juice" rapper recently sounded off on Gayle King, Oprah's best friend, following her interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie on CBS This Morning. During a moment of the wide-ranging interview, Gayle spoke about Kobe Bryant's sexual assault charge in 2003, a case which was later dropped.

"It's been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge," Gayle told Lisa. "Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?"

Snoop said Gayle was "way out of pocket" with her line of questioning about the NBA legend who died during a helicopter crash.

"We expect more from you Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah? Why y'all attacking us? We your people!," he said on social media. "You ain't come after f—ing Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions."

He later apologized and told Jada Pinkett Smith on her "Red Table Talk" show that the dustup "made me feel like I had too much power. And at that particular time I was abusing it."