"O" no! Oprah took a hard fall on stage on Saturday during a speaking tour while ironically talking about balance.

Getty Images

The TV maven seemed fine immediately after the tumble, identifying her shoes as the primary culprit, social media videos show.

Oprah was in Los Angeles as part of her 2020 Vision speaking tour. The message of a board behind her read, "Wellness: All things in balance."

"Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times," she tells the crowd at the Forum before tripping up and falling. While sitting on the stage and collecting herself, she said, "Wrong shoes!"

Video of the fall was captured by the Los Angeles Times.

After dusting herself off, Oprah doffed her shoes and social media pictures show that she actually did some of her speech barefoot. However, she eventually got a pair of reliable kicks (presumably not with high heels) and finished her speech.

Oprah seemed to have taken the tumble in stride, with one social media user saying she even danced to "Old Town Road" afterward. Also, as part of the show, Oprah interviewed Jennifer Lopez, but it seems that "O" was the only one "on the floor."