The Jonas Brothers' concert was slightly disrupted on Thursday night, but the show stoppage was all for a good reason: Joe Jonas's wife, Sophie Turner, came out to surprise the singer with a cake for his 30th birthday!

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for dcp

Joe posted a video of the moment to his Instagram page on Friday morning. In it, you can see Joe conducting the Washington, D.C., crowd as they serenade him to "Happy Birthday." While he's doing that, Kevin Jonas, his wife, Danielle, and Sophie work to light the candles.

"Couldn't have asked for a better night, thank you all so much," he captioned the video. "Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday."

After blowing out the candles and giving Sophie a kiss, Joe fittingly takes a big bite out of the cake, much to the delight of the crowd.

Earlier in the day, the "Game of Thrones" actress posted a sweet tribute to her new husband on her Instagram Story, sharing a snap of them in the pool.

"You are my world," she wrote.

She also posted a photo of Joe gazing into the camera.

"Happy birthday to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me," she wrote on her Story on Thursday. "@joejonas I love you."

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The tributes didn't stop with Sophie, though, as Kevin posted Thursday's video from the group's Happiness Begins Tour.

"What a night! Happy birthday @joejonas love you bro," Kevin wrote.

Nick Jonas, too, posted a photo of he and Joe looking dapper in suits.

"My brother. My best friend," he wrote. "Happy birthday Joe. I love you."