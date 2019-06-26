Sophie Turner is sharing a steamy photo of her husband Joe Jonas just a few days before their elaborate Paris wedding ceremony.

In the snap posted to the "Game of Thrones" star's Instagram Story, Joe is seen relaxing, presumably naked, in a bathtub and looking at the camera while the green Paris countryside is seen through the open french doors.

Sophie Turner / Instagram

The couple is expected to have a Paris ceremony this weekend, which comes a two months after they had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. The date of the Paris ceremony had been under wraps, but Dr. Phil McGraw accidentally spilled the date on Instagram while recently commenting on a photo of the duo.

"Easy now! 1 week to go!" he wrote on June 23. "Ha! See you at the wedding!"

Earlier in the week, both Sophie and Joe shared an image of them kissing on a bridge while the Eiffel Tower stands in the background.

When the couple legally tied the knot (via an Elvis impersonator, no less) on May 1, it came as a surprise, especially considering Joe and his brothers had just finished performing at the award's show.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got," Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra told Access Hollywood afterward. "We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we're going to set up this wedding now, we're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive'. We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived."

Country duo Dan + Shay sang "Speechless" while Sophie walked down the aisle.

A source told People magazine, "They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe."