Paris, the City of Love ... and marriage?

Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23, are heating things up in Paris ahead of their upcoming second wedding.

The lovebirds legally tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1, but said they plan to have an official ceremony in France sometime in June. While they haven't confirmed the exact date, the couple raised suspicion when they started posting romantic photos while exploring the City of Love this weekend.

Joe and Sophie each shared the same selfie smooching in front of the Eifel Tower with the caption, "🇫🇷 me 😏," on Instagram on Saturday, June 22.

Friends of the couple quickly took to the comments section with hints that their wedding could be on the horizon, like guitarist JinJoo, who wrote, "Mr. & Mrs!!!!! 💖💖💖"

Roc Nation exec Hank Fortener made us wonder if he's getting ready to fly in for the big day, commenting, "See you soon ❤️ birds."

Later on, the "Game of Thrones" starlet posted a mirror selfie -- literally jumping for joy -- while shopping in Paris. "Glowing," she suggestively captioned the shot on her story feed.

@sophiet / Instagram

There's no sign that Joe's brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas, are abroad just yet, but they were on hand for his recent bachelor party in Ibiza last month.

As of now, Joe and Sophie, who got engaged in October of 2017, haven't revealed any major details about their official ceremony, except that it's going to be a low-key celebration for close family and friends.

"It's not about the dress, it's not about the food," Sophie recently told Net-A-Porter's Porter Edit. "It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever."