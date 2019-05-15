Spice Girls fans remember when Baby, Ginger, Posh, Scary and Sporty Spice drove around London in their double-decker Spice Bus in the 1997 movie "Spice World."

REX/Shutterstock

Now, after undergoing an interior renovation, the iconic Union Jack-emblazoned vehicle is available to rent on Airbnb for the U.S. equivalent of $127 a night.

The bus, which was purchased by a Spice Girls megafan, has been parked at the Island Harbour Marina on Britain's Isle of Wight since 2014, the Isle of Wight County Press reported on May 15. But come June 14 and 15, it will be at Wembley Park in London -- to coincide with the Spice Girls' reunion tour dates at nearby Wembley Stadium, natch -- where fans can check it out, while up to three lucky renters a night can sleep inside.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

According to marina manager Darren Cooke, "The idea [to renovate and rent out the bus] really came from the owner of the harbor, Eamon O'Connor," the County Press reported. "We've had the bus for a few years now but haven't really done anything with it. It was getting quite derelict inside."

But it got a complete refresh and now features dark wood floors, white wood paneling, Union Jack-upholstered seating, a "Girl Power" neon sign, zebra-print carpeting on the stairs, a flat-screen TV, a double bed, disco ball accents and even a basket of scrunchies upstairs -- as well as vintage '90s magazines and CDs -- to add to the '90s vibe, photos on the Spice Bus Instagram account and press reports reveal.

But wannabe renters should know one important thing: There is no bathroom on the bus, though one will be available just steps outside it, the Airbnb listing confirms.

Darren said the bus will return to the Isle of Wight in late June, after which time it should again be available to rent.

The bus's Airbnb host, Suzanne Godley, told the Manchester Evening News, "The Spice Girls were my childhood obsession. My parents were subjected to my tone-deaf performances as Baby Spice, and I must have watched the Spice World movie hundreds of times. And while I have grown up over the years, I don't think I've ever grown out of my love for them."

Though in the listing, she makes it clear the bus has no official affiliation with the Spice Girls aymore, she still hopes its history and decor evokes happy memories and inspires love for the girl group. "Working with some incredible designers, we've turned it into accommodation so you can stay the night and live out every fan's wildest dreams," she writes.